First National Bank of South Miami Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 587,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,761. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

