First National Bank of South Miami Sells 223 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 70.0% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 176,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

Shares of PG traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,394,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.