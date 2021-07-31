First National Bank of South Miami Sells 826 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 183,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Pfizer by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 84,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,071,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,528,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,035,460. The company has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

