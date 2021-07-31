First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Lowered to C$54.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.09 target price (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Get First National Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.74. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.