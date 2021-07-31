First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cfra increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.29.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$26.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 607.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.44. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.21 and a 12 month high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

