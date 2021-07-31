First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. First Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.600 EPS.

FSLR stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. 3,767,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,864. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.76.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

