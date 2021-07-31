First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $55.40. 3,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 108,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period.

