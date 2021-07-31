First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

