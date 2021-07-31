First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 117.6% in July

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $33.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 309,266 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $960,000.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.