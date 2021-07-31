First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FTXD stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,634. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTXD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 32,777 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter.

