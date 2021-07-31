First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 228,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

