First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 212,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 295,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,975. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

