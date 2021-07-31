Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.70. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 6,232 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 million, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 781.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.