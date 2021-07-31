FirstService (TSE:FSV) Given New C$232.00 Price Target at Raymond James

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$232.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded FirstService to a neutral rating and set a C$222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$236.00.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$232.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$147.94 and a 52 week high of C$239.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$213.93.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$900.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$847.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.2299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

