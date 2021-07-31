Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Five Below worth $68,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 116.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.42 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.51.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

