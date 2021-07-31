Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.47.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $201.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.86. Five9 has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $211.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

