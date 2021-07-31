Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $206.23

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $206.23 and last traded at $206.23, with a volume of 5431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Colliers Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.47.

Get Five9 alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Five9 by 2,047.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.