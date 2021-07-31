FLO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

