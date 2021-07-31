Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $137,000 in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions alerts:

ITACU opened at $11.20 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.