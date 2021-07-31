Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 232.0 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FLUIF stock remained flat at $$42.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

