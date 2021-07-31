Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.05

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 374364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen cut Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $519.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Fly Leasing had a negative net margin of 37.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.