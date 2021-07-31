Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.25

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.25 and traded as low as C$2.13. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 100,650 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$397.26 million and a P/E ratio of -110.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.25.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.