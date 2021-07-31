Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 32.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 84,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on F. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

NYSE:F opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

