Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.23.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

