Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Fortinet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$3.900 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.950 EPS.

FTNT traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,564. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.