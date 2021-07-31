Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.23.

Shares of FTNT opened at $272.24 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 52.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

