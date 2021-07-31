Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Forward Air has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FWRD opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Air has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

