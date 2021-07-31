Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 127,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

In related news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

