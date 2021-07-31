Francis J. Pelzer Sells 300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of FFIV opened at $206.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
