Francis J. Pelzer Sells 300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FFIV opened at $206.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after acquiring an additional 151,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $120,879,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

