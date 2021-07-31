Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,413. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.88 and a 12-month high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

