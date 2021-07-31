Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $57,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.17. 48,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,712. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.34.

