Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 2,450 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

BAC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. 46,210,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,313,852. The company has a market cap of $328.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

