Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VNQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

