Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.95. 366,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

