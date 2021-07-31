Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Director Sells $804,140.00 in Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $63.07 on Friday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freedom by 29.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freedom by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Freedom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Freedom by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Freedom by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

