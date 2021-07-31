Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Director Sells $804,140.00 in Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $63.07 on Friday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Freedom Company Profile
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.
