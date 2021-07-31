Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Update

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRLN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 143,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,382. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

