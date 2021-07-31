FRP (FRPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%.
FRP stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11. FRP has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $62.50.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.
Recommended Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.