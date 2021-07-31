FRP (FRPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%.

FRP stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11. FRP has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $62.50.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

