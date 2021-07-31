Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FPE. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.85 ($55.12).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €33.75 ($39.71) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €33.64. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

