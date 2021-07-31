Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FPE. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.85 ($55.12).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €33.75 ($39.71) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €33.64. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

