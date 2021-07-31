Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after buying an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after buying an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.54.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $282.80 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

