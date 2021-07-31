Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.51 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE:CF opened at $47.25 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

