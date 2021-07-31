Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher stock opened at $297.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.87. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,681 shares of company stock worth $15,688,392. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

