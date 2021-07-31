Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

NYSE:D opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

