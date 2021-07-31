Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 700 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $319,053,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,107 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

TC Energy stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

