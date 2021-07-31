FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Apple Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $5.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Apple stock opened at $145.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.05. Apple has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

