FY2021 EPS Estimates for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Increased by Piper Sandler

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altabancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altabancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $40.39 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Altabancorp by 150.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Altabancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

