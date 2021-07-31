FY2021 EPS Estimates for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Cut by Analyst

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for British American Tobacco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $4.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.
BTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,326,000 after buying an additional 213,158 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
