FY2021 EPS Estimates for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Cut by Analyst

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for British American Tobacco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $4.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

BTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.45 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,326,000 after buying an additional 213,158 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

