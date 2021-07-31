FY2021 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Increased by Analyst

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PII. Truist decreased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

NYSE:PII opened at $131.07 on Thursday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

