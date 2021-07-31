FY2021 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

RGEN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $245.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.35. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 169.45 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $248.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Repligen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

