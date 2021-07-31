FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $147.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after acquiring an additional 122,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,586,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,809,000 after buying an additional 262,330 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

