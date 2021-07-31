Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 45.79%.

GLPI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.34. 1,090,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,527. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $48.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

